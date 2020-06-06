England captain Joe Root is a doubtful starter for the first Test against the West Indies next month as he will be required to undergo seven days of self-isolation after attending the birth of his second child. The first game of the three-Test series begins at the Ageas Bowl from July 8 and Root's wife is due around the same time, The Telegraph reported. <p></p> <p></p>With Root set to miss the opening Test, England vice-captain Ben Stokes is likely to take over the reins of the England's Test side. The World Cup-winning all-rounder has captained only on three occasions previously - all three in domestic County games with a record of one win, one loss and one draw. <p></p> <p></p>In an interview with Cricbizz, the 29-year-old Root showered praise on Stokes saying that the all-rounder had always responded well throughout his career and Test captaincy would be an added responsibility for the star. <p></p> <p></p>As per the guidelines from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Root will need to self-isolate for a week before rejoining the national team. However, ECB is constantly reviewing its guidelines and the self-isolation rule may be relaxed by next month. <p></p> <p></p>The Test series, to be played in a bio-secure environment to counter the COVID-19 threat, is subject to the final approval of the UK government. The contest will also mark the return of international cricket which was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. <p></p> <p></p>The first Test will be held from July 8-12 while the remaining two at Old Trafford (July 16-20 and July 24-28). The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9 and will travel to Old Trafford for quarantining and training. <p></p> <p></p>The venue will be their base for three weeks before they move to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test.