Melbourne: England captain Jos Butter is fit for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia. England, who recently played a seven-match T20I series in Pakistan, didn’t play Buttler in any of the games as he was recovering from a calf injury and England didn’t want to risk him ahead of a big tournament like a World Cup.

Buttler, however, has declared himself fit for the upcoming T20I series against Australia. “I’m back to 100 percent,” Buttler said in Perth on Saturday as quoted by thenationalnew.com.

“Had a good time in Pakistan rehabbing, probably could have played earlier, but with the World Cup around the corner, it was the right thing to do.”

Buttler’s return to the team means that one of Alex Hales or Phil Salt will have to give up his opening slot. “We have great options at the top of the order with guys in really good form in Pakistan,” Buttler said. “They’re both excellent options. Whoever I partner with will have a great go at it.”

Buttler also gave an update on Liam Livingston’s fitness and said that he is hopeful that Livingstone will return to full fitness before the T20 World cup. “[He] is still a little way off at the minute so he’s building back,” Buttler said. “Hopefully he’ll get back to full fitness before the start of the World Cup.”

Buttler also revealed that Ben Stokes will be batting higher in the order in the T20 World Cup, “Ben Stokes is someone we want to try to give as much opportunity to impact the game as possible,” Buttler said. “Try to get him up the order as high as we can, give him as much responsibility as possible and allow him to play his way to get the best out of him.”