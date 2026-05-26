England coach Charlotte Edwards faces BIG headache before India series over…, says…

England head coach Charlotte Edwards has conceded that her side’s batting combinations remain unsettled ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, despite a morale-boosting series win over New Zealand.

Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp impress in selection race

England wrapped up a 2-1 T20I series victory against New Zealand in Hove on Monday, producing a dominant bowling display in the decider to dismiss the visitors for just 80. The convincing seven-wicket win underlined the depth in England’s squad, particularly with several senior players unavailable.

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Stand-in skipper Charlie Dean and all-rounder Dani Gibson starred with three wickets apiece in the final match, while left-arm spinner Linsey Smith finished as Player of the Series after claiming six wickets across the three games.

While England’s bowling unit appears close to settled, Edwards admitted the battle for spots in the batting line-up is still wide open. The absence of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and experienced opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge created opportunities for younger players to impress, with Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp making strong cases for selection.

Charlotte Edwards faces selection headache before India series

Sciver-Brunt missed the entire New Zealand series as she continues recovering from a calf injury, while Wyatt-Hodge was unavailable following the birth of her first child.

“I absolutely don’t know my best XI at the moment. But what players are doing is putting their hand up all the time. There’s certainly different combinations that we want to look at. I’m probably more sure of the bowling, but I guess the batters are giving us a few headaches, which you want – you want people wanting to put their hands up,” Edwards told BBC Sport after the seven-wicket triumph over New Zealand.

England are expected to welcome Wyatt-Hodge back for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, beginning in Chelmsford on Thursday. However, Sciver-Brunt’s return timeline remains uncertain as she continues rehabilitation.

Despite her captain’s lack of recent match practice, Edwards remains confident the star all-rounder can quickly rediscover her rhythm before the World Cup begins on June 12.

“If there’s any person in world cricket you don’t mind having the lack of cricket she’s had, it’s Nat. We played without two of them and Lauren Bell, who was rested (for the third match in Hove). That’s been the most pleasing thing – we’ve got this depth in our squad now and we’ve just beaten the world champions, so we are really, really chuffed,” Edwards said.

England’s T20 World Cup squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

With IANS Inputs.