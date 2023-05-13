Advertisement

England Could Be A Possibility As A Venue For The Asia Cup: PCB Chief Nazam Sethi

PCB Chief Nazam Sethibeing claimed that being the host it is the choice of Pakistan as to where the tournament could be held.

New Delhi: The 2023 edition of Asia Cup 2023 was set to take place in Pakistan but after India's refusal to travel Pakistan for the 50-over event, there are dark clouds over the future of it. Amid great confusion, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has made an interesting suggestion and said that he wants the Asia Cup 2023 to be held in the United Kingdom. He also said that being the host it is the choice of Pakistan as to where the tournament could be held.

"England could be a possibility as a venue for the Asia Cup," he said in a conversation on Sports Hour.

Earlier, Sethi told TOI that PBC is exploring options of organising a Tri-series in case Pakistan pull out of Asia Cup.

Asked if he was hopeful of resolving the deadlock, Sethi, speaking to this paper from London, said: "We rest on hope. But the thing is, we've to be prepared that if the hope doesn't materialise, what do we do? So, I must tell you that I've asked my team to make alternative arrangements to hold a three-nation tournament during the same time, if the Asia Cup is going to be played without Pakistan. I hope it doesn't come to that. I hope we all play the Asia Cup. May the best team win!"

 

 

 

