Advertisement

England Cricketer Sam Billings Opens Up On Huge Battle Against Skin Cancer, Had Two Operations In 2022

England Cricketer Sam Billings Opens Up On Huge Battle Against Skin Cancer, Had Two Operations In 2022

Sam Billings revealed his battle against skin cancer last year on Tuesday. He used Twitter to tell fans about his battle

Updated: May 9, 2023 7:42 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: England's wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings revealed his battle against skin cancer last year on Tuesday. He used Twitter to tell fans about his battle and how he got two operations to get it removed from his chest.

Sam Billings Opens Up On Having Two operation In 2022

"Last October I had a bit of a reality check, two operations to remove skin cancer off my chest put cricket on the back burner for a little while and into perspective," Sam Billings wrote on his Twitter.

"We all are pretty blas when it comes to putting suncream on but it really has to change. As cricketers, we're exposed to the sun so much and we can all be more diligent. Cases have doubled over the last 20 years and will continue to double again over the next 20 years, " he also urged for the use of suncream by his fellow cricketers.

"I had a melanoma that was 0.6mm (deep). The threshold of when it gets really serious is 0.7mm, so really close. If I had left that screening to go to the meeting, and waited until my next one six months down the line it could have been far, far more serious," the 31-year-old told the Telegraph.

"The margins are so small but can have massive consequences," Billings added

The wicket-keeper batter represented England in 3 Tests, 28 ODIs, and 37 T20Is. Billings is currently playing in the county championship 2023.

Also Read

More News ›
England Cricketer Sam Billings Opens Up On Huge Battle Against Skin Cancer, Had Two Operations In 2022
Sam Billings' Hilarious Reaction To Indian Fan's Meme On Lahore Qalandars' PSL Win | CHECK OUT
PSL 2023: Rashid Khan, Sam Billings Sing 'Mast Hua.. Barbaad Hua' | Watch Video
ILT20 2023: Sam Billings And Sherfane Rutherford Help Desert Vipers Overpower Dubai Capitals And Confirm Top-Two Finish
Sam Billings To Skip IPL 2023 To Focus On Longer Format Of Cricket
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 1st ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs RCB 54 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Liv...

England Cricketer Sam Billings Opens Up On Huge Battle Against Skin Cancer, Had Two Operations In 2022

England Cricketer Sam Billings Opens Up On Huge Battle Again...

Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Ahead Of MI vs RCB Match

Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Ahead Of MI vs RCB Match...

Sunny Leone Reveals Her Love For MS Dhoni, Picks Her Favourite IPL Team

Sunny Leone Reveals Her Love For MS Dhoni, Picks Her Favouri...

Advertisement