England have started their India tour on a superb note with a 227-run thrashing of their opponents, outplaying them in every aspect of the game in Chennai. Virat Kohli's men began the series as the favourites but are now trailing 0-1 thanks to a batting masterclass from Root followed by some incisive bowling culminating into a performance which England will remember for years to come. <p></p> <p></p>Root thus broke India's run of 14 straight unbeaten matches at home stretching back to 2017 after Australia ran riot in Pune for a massive 333-run win. The Englishman has now led his team to six straight wins in subcontinent and is now just needs to produce another such result to match the all-time record set by Australia. <p></p> <p></p>Everything went right for England right from the coin toss with Root opting to bat first and then powering them to a massive total. Continuing his red-hot form, Root struck a second double-hundred in three Tests as the tourists posted 578-run in their first innings and then bowled out India for 337 but decided against enforcing the follow-on. <p></p> <p></p>In their second innings, they made 178 and thus setting their hosts a record 420-run to win. And on the fifth morning, courtesy a magical spell from James Anderson, they were left reeling at 117/6 with their captain Kohli waging a lone resistance. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli's resistance was eventually broken when Ben Stokes had him bowled on 72 and India eventually folded for 192 with England winning by a massive 227-run win - their biggest on Indian soil. <p></p> <p></p>England are also the first team to beat India in Chennai since 1999 when the visiting Pakistan were given a standing ovation after their thrilling win. Additionally, Kohli has, for the first time in his captaincy career, presided over four straight Test defeats. <p></p> <p></p>India, who now trail 0-1 in the four-match series will hope to bounce back in the second match which is also scheduled to be held at the same venue from February 13.