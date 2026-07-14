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England face major Rice fitness concern ahead of World Cup semifinal against Argentina

England are facing a major fitness concern ahead of their World Cup semifinal against Argentina with Declan Rice battling illness and recent injury issues. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 14, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

Published On Jul 14, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 14, 2026, 10:34 PM IST

Declan Rice's availability could decide England's fate against Argentina

Declan Rice's availability could decide England's fate against Argentina

England will be hoping midfielder Declan Rice is fully fit for their World Cup semifinal against Argentina after Saturday’s quarterfinal win over Norway underlined his importance to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

England’s semifinal hopes hinge on Declan Rice’s fitness after quarterfinal scare

The 27-year-old, who has made 78 appearances for England, started the quarterfinal despite suffering from an illness, but looked well below his best and was replaced by Eberechi Eze after halftime.

Eze’s introduction allowed Norway to gain control of central midfield, prompting Tuchel to bring on right-back Reece James to shore things up. However, England did not regain its balance until Morgan Rogers was introduced in the closing stages, reports Xinhua.

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Rice missed the 2-0 win over Panama in the final group match, with a long-standing back problem and a slight hamstring strain keeping him on the sidelines, but his partnership with Elliot Anderson has been one of the foundations of England’s progress to the last four.

Rice’s importance to England has been magnified by the wrist injury that ruled Jordan Henderson out of the World Cup after he fell over an advertising hoarding while celebrating the 3-2 win over Mexico.

Kobbie Mainoo remains unused as England weigh Declan Rice backup options

Kobbie Mainoo appears to be the most natural replacement for Rice, but despite a strong second half of the season with Manchester United, he has not played a single minute for England at the World Cup.

Tuchel dropped Jude Bellingham into central midfield against Panama, while Eze came on as a substitute for Rice against Norway, with James also filling in as Mainoo watched from the sidelines.

None of those experiments has proved particularly successful, with England looking flat against Panama and losing control of the game when Eze played alongside Anderson.

With Argentina likely to pack its midfield with Enzo FernÃ¡ndez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, and Leandro Paredes, England will need to be ready for a midfield battle in Atlanta. That means Rice must play and be back to his best.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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