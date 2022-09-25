New Delhi: The Indian women’s cricket team registered a 16-run victory in a low-scoring third and final T20I and 3-0 series whitewash over England at Lord’s on Saturday. It was the last international match of veteran Jhulan Goswami, but apart from the fast bowler, the match also got a lot of attention due to a Mankading incident done by Dipti Sharma.

England needed 17 runs to win with one wicket and many overs left when Deepti Sharma stopped in her delivery stride and flicked the bails before bowling as Charlie Dean left the crease. The incident has sparked a debate on social media with many English cricketers pointing out that it is against the spirit of the game.

What an average way to win a game! Yes it’s officially in the rules! But poor when the batsman wasn’t trying to gain an advantage! She was just walking in with the bowler and when the bowler should’ve released the ball she was still in her crease! Really poor #ENGvsIND #mankading https://t.co/ehPJOAJbG0 James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 24, 2022

“What an average way to win a game! Yes it’s officially in the rules! But poor when the batsman wasn’t trying to gain an advantage! She was just walking in with the bowler and when the bowler should’ve released the ball she was still in her crease! Really poor,” said former England cricketer James Taylor.

Sam Billings stated, “There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket.”

There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket https://t.co/VLGeddDlrz Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

See more reactions:

Absolutely pathetic way to ‘win’ a cricket match. The whole India team should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/TrGcU8CwqW Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 24, 2022

Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground? pic.twitter.com/KJi1Rgzmdi James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

wait,wait,wait, Mankad. back foot is down front foot was down before she left crease. should be not out on drs if we’re making it legal. #mankading pic.twitter.com/1aewSWkrbc Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) September 24, 2022

Utterly disappointing from Deepti Sharma and entire team India. Shameful to say the least. #ENGvIND Priya Nagi (@PRIYA7N) September 24, 2022

A premeditated Mankad. Is this what the world has come to? I know the pro Mankaders and anti Mankaders will debate this all night long but whatever happened to the Spirit of Cricket? pic.twitter.com/oAzsvzFJNQ Dan Whiting (@TheMiddleStump) September 24, 2022