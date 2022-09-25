‘Pathetic Way To Win’- England Fans and Cricketers Criticizes Dipti Sharma For Mankading
England needed 17 runs to win with one wicket and many overs left when Deepti Sharma stopped in her delivery stride and flicked the bails before bowling as Charlie Dean left the crease. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian women’s cricket team registered a 16-run victory in a low-scoring third and final T20I and 3-0 series whitewash over England at Lord’s on Saturday. It was the last international match of veteran Jhulan Goswami, but apart from the fast bowler, the match also got a lot of attention due to a Mankading incident done by Dipti Sharma.

England needed 17 runs to win with one wicket and many overs left when Deepti Sharma stopped in her delivery stride and flicked the bails before bowling as Charlie Dean left the crease. The incident has sparked a debate on social media with many English cricketers pointing out that it is against the spirit of the game.

“What an average way to win a game! Yes it’s officially in the rules! But poor when the batsman wasn’t trying to gain an advantage! She was just walking in with the bowler and when the bowler should’ve released the ball she was still in her crease! Really poor,” said former England cricketer James Taylor.

Sam Billings stated, “There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket.”

See more reactions: