England Know Pakistan Bowlers Are Not Like India, Walkover Nhi Milega: Shoaib Akhtar Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Final

Melbourne: Pakistan will take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup today, November 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both teams started the semifinal as underdogs but played terrific cricket to book a berth in the summit clash. Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets while England decimated India by 10 wickets in the semis.

England, especially, were severe on the Indian bowlers and made a mockery of the target by winning the game without losing a single wicket. Jos Buttler scored 80 off 49 while Alex Hales made 86 off 47 to give India one of their most humiliating defeats. Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes it won’t be easy for England to beat Pakistan in the final as Pakistan have a lethal pace attack, unlike India.

“Farak ye padega ki England ek comprehensive position me hai. England ka confidence sky-rocketing hoga. England ko pata hai ki yahan par Pakistan bowlers India bowling ki tarah nahi hai. Yahan kuch na kuch karke jeetna apdega. Itni aasani se walkover nahi milega. (The difference is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be sky-rocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won’t get a walkover),” Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

Akhtar further said that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be key for Pakistan in the final, adding that both players need to make use of the powerplay and should score at a higher run rate.

“Babar aur Rizwan pe bohot depend karta hai. Jis strike rate se khele hain, vo important hain. Jin 6 overs me hamaara strike rate missing tha, vo vaapis aa gaya hai. Melbourne wicket allow karegi aapko ki aap ussi strike rate ko maintain karke khelein. (A lot depends on Babar and Rizwan. Their strike rate against New Zealand was very important. The wicket in Melbourne would allow them to maintain a similar strike rate),” Akhtar said.