Brisbane: England will head into the T20 World cup 2022 as one of the favourites to win the title. The 50-Over World Champions are a brute force in limited-overs cricket and have some great momentum behind them. The Jos Butter-led side come into the T20 World Cup with back-to-back series wins over Pakistan and Australia.

England toured Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series and beat the hosts 4-3. The team then played a three-match T20I series against Australia and emerged victorious 2-0, with one game being called off due to rain. England also defeated Pakistan in the first warm-up game of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, star pacer Reece Topley has suffered a injury scare ahead of the T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan on October 22, giving a major headache to the team management. Topley picked up an ankle injury during a fielding drill before the warm up match against Pakistan. He is currently being monitored by the England medical team. Topley has been one of the top performers with the ball for England in recent times.

“England seamer Reece Topley rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane on Monday afternoon before England’s warm-up fixture against Pakistan at the Gabba. He will be assessed throughout this week ahead of England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opening fixture against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday,” read a statement from ECB.

England are placed in group of death with Australia, New Zealand and two qualifier teams in Super 12.