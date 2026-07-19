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England rewrite Lord’s history! Ben Duckett’s 141 powers highest-ever ODI total, breaks 50-year record

England rewrote the record books by posting the highest ODI total ever at Lord's. Ben Duckett's brilliant 141, along with crucial knocks from Jacob Bethell, Joe Root and Jos Buttler against India in the series decider.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 19, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

Published On Jul 19, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 19, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

England post highest-ever ODI total at Lord's

England post highest-ever ODI total at Lord's

England put themselves in a commanding position in the series decider with a dominant batting performance in the third and final ODI against India at Lord’s on Sunday. Ben Duckett led the way with a superb century and Jacob Bethell and Joe Root also made useful contributions as the hosts piled up a daunting total.

By the end of their 50 overs, England had posted 387/3, leaving India with a huge chase to win the series.

Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell lay perfect foundation

England’s innings was built around a magnificent opening partnership between Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell.

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The pair survived the early overs before taking complete control of the Indian bowling attack. They added 192 runs for the opening wicket, putting England firmly on top and taking the game away from the visitors.

Also Read: Ben Duckett breaks multiple RECORDS with historic 141 at Lord’s against India

Duckett was the star of the show, blasting 141 off 135 balls with 18 fours and one six. He was in total command of the innings, finding the gaps with ease, punishing anything short or wide.

Bethell played the perfect supporting role, scoring 91 from 93 deliveries with 11 fours and a six before Prasidh Krishna finally broke the partnership.

Joe Root and Jos Buttler finish strongly

After the opening stand ended, England did not lose momentum.

Joe Root continued his excellent form in the series with another unbeaten half-century. Root scored 74 not out from just 48 balls, registering his third fifty in as many matches.

Captain Jos Buttler then provided the late fireworks, blasting an unbeaten 41 off only 13 deliveries. His aggressive finish ensured England pushed close to the 400-run mark.

Indian bowlers struggle throughout the innings

India’s inexperienced pace attack found it difficult to contain England’s batters on a batting-friendly Lord’s surface.

Prasidh Krishna was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/69, while Prince Yadav picked up one wicket despite conceding 79 runs.

Arshdeep Singh went wicketless and gave away 72 runs, while debutant Gurnoor Brar endured a difficult outing, conceding 97 runs from his 10 overs.

Axar Patel, India’s only frontline spinner in the playing XI, also failed to make much impact and returned figures of 0/61.

Throughout the innings England’s batters regularly found the ropes and kept the scoreboard ticking, making life difficult for the Indian bowlers.

England dominate with aggressive batting display

England scored freely after the first 10 overs and never allowed India to regain control.

Duckett and Bethell punished loose deliveries and rotated the strike well, while Root and Buttler accelerated in the final overs.

The hosts finished their innings with 42 boundaries and six sixes, underlining their complete dominance with the bat.

England post highest ODI score at Lord’s England’s 387/3 is now the highest team score ever recorded in an ODI at Lord’s beating a number of long-standing records.

Highest ODI scores at Lord’s:

387/3 – England v India (2026)
334/4 – England v India (1975)
330/8 – South Africa v England (2025)
328/6 – England v Ireland (2017)
326/8 – India v England (2002)

With a record breaking score on the board England are in a commanding position in the series decider leaving India with a huge task if they are to win the ODI series at the Home of Cricket.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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