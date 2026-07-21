England star Jacob Bethell ruled out of The Hundred after knee injury suffered against India

Jacob Bethell has pulled out of The Hundred because of a knee injury. This means he will miss a good chance to gain captaincy experience, and he might also be unsure for England’s upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Jacob Bethell ruled out of The Hundred after suffering knee injury against India

The 22-year-old hurt his right knee during England’s recent ODI series win over India. After getting an MRI scan on Monday morning, he decided to withdraw from The Hundred. The England and Wales Cricket Board hasn’t said how long he will take to recover, but the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley is just under a month away, starting on August 19. “Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of The Hundred due to a right knee injury.”

“Bethell sustained the injury during the Metro Bank ODI Series and underwent an MRI scan yesterday morning. He will begin his rehabilitation and we will update in due course.“

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Jacob Bethell calls injury setback frustrating after Hundred withdrawal

This injury is a big setback for Bethell. He was meant to be the star player and captain of Birmingham Phoenix in this year’s Hundred after being kept on a £340,000 deal.

The team is now owned together by Warwickshire and an American investment group called Knighthead Capital. England football star Jude Bellingham is also a small part-owner.

“It’s frustrating to miss out on the Hundred, especially representing Birmingham Phoenix in front of our supporters at Edgbaston. Unfortunately, I need to take the time to get back to full fitness. My focus now is on completing my rehabilitation and returning fully fit.“

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