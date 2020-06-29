Worried about how the absence of fans in the stadiums once cricket resumes could have an effect on his bowling, veteran <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/england-cricket-team">England</a> fast bowler <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/stuart-broad">Stuart Broad</a> sought the help of team psychologist David Young to mentally prepare for the new reality. <p></p> <p></p>International cricket is set to resume next month with England hosting West Indies in a three-match Test series in a bio-secure environment including playing in front of empty stands. <p></p> <p></p>Broad, who admits it will be a "mental test" to replicate the emotions one gets when a vociferous crowd is backing you up. <p></p> <p></p>"I think the games will feel a bit different with no crowds," Broad was quoted as saying by <em>ESPNcricinfo</em>. "International cricket certainly will be more of a mental test to make sure each player is right up for the battle, and I'm very aware of that. I've already spoken to our sports psychologist about creating a bit of a mindset around making sure I can get my emotions up to where they need to be for me to be at my best." <p></p> <p></p>"If you put me in an Ashes game or a pre-season friendly, I know which one I'll perform better in. So I've got to make sure my emotions are where they need to be for an international Test match, and that's something I started working on in early June," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Broad, who has 485 wickets from 138 Tests, says he may be involved in more one-on-one battle with the opposition players to bring the best out of him as a cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a worry for me, because I know that I perform at my best as a player under pressure, when the game is at its most exciting and when the game needs changing. And I know that there are certain scenarios that bring the worst out of me as a cricketer, and that is when I feel the game is just floating along and there is nothing [riding] on the game." <p></p> <p></p>"It might involve doing even more research into the opposition batsmen's strengths and weaknesses so I'm very focused on getting in a competitive battle with the batsman instead of sometimes relying on the crowd to get your emotions going to be able to bowl at your best," he said. <p></p> <p></p>He quipped his strategy could see his father Chris Broad, a match referee, be more involved into the game. <p></p> <p></p>"I know that I do thrive off the energy of something happening in the game or a bit of excitement going on, or with a big battle going on. Maybe I'll have to pick more of a battle with the opposition and bring my dad [Chris, the match referee] into it a bit more," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Broad also revealed the advice his mother gave him to rethink of the time when as a 12-year-old kid all he wanted to do was play cricket anywhere he could. <p></p> <p></p>"My mum said something to me before I left. She said: 'take yourself back to being a 12-year-old kid when all you wanted to do was to play cricket anywhere you could'. I have a coffee in the morning overlooking a Test match ground: if you'd have offered me that as a 12-year-old - probably not a coffee back then - I'd have been buzzing. I'd have been so excited," the 34-year-old said. <p></p> <p></p>He continued, "[It's about] trying to get that mindset of, yes, we're playing a Test match for England, but when you were a 12-year-old kid, you'd have done anything to play cricket. Do you remember opening the curtains when there was a bit of rain on a Saturday? It was like heartbreak. It's trying to have that mindset of it being exciting just to have the opportunity to play and have some fun. It actually gives you a bit of energy when you think like that."