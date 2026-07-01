England Test captain confirmed? THIS star would be happy to take the responsibility after Stokes’ retirement, his name is…

England is all set to face one of the strongest sides, Team India, in the upcoming five-match T20I series and three-match ODI series. The first match of the T20I series, will be played on Wednesday, July 1. Ahead of this important clash, the hosts announced their playing XI for the first clash of the series. Management has made some big changes to the squad as they have given a rest to Jofra Archer.

England XI for first T20I against India:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

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Ahead of the first T20I match against India. England played a Test series against the Blackcaps, where they suffered a shocking moment by witnessing their best player and former captain, Ben Stokes, announcing retirement from international cricket.

Also Read: England announce playing XI for 1st T20I against India, Harry Brook to lead, Archer rested

Brook ready to lead England in Tests if given the opportunity

Reflecting on that, England white-ball captain Harry Brook on Tuesday said it would be a “privilege” for him to lead the country in Test cricket if offered the job following Ben Stokes’ retirement.

England are on the lookout for a new Test captain after Stokes stepped down from the role. Brook’s remarks came a day after Stokes publicly backed the 27-year-old to succeed him.

“It would be a great honour, a privilege to captain England in the highest format of our game,” Brook said on the eve of the first T20I against India.

“The pinnacle, I think it is. Playing Test cricket is the greatest thing that Iâ€™ve ever done in my life and itâ€™s a dream, and something Iâ€™ve always wanted to do since I could speak.

“Itâ€™s not up to me, that decision â€“ but if I got offered it, then Iâ€™d be happy to take it,” he added.

Brook focused on England cricket despite missing out on franchise leagues

Brook reiterated that his priority remains England cricket, pointing to his decision to give up lucrative franchise opportunities.

“I’ve committed completely to England cricket. I’ve said I don’t want to play any franchise cricket barring the Hundred. Whatever I do, on and off the field, is to try and perform as well as I possibly can for England. I like trying to be fearless and putting pressure back on the opposition.“

“Hence the reason I don’t play in the IPL and PSL and all the other franchise competitions,” said Brook, who was handed a two-year ban from IPL after withdrawing from his contract with Delhi Capitals last year.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer refuses to confirm Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut, backs World Cup heroes

(With PTI Inputs)