England Test captain Joe Root feels the fabric of the sport should not be compromised when cricket finally returns to the field in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic. Citing the example of Test cricket, Root has stated if it cannot be played at its best form then it won’t do justice to the integrity of the game.

“If the game is compromised, it shouldn’t be going ahead,” Root said during a show on Sky Sports.

“The game itself, the intensity it is played at – if you can’t play Test cricket at its absolute best we shouldn’t play it. It’s not a fair reflection of the sport,” he added.

Root, however, conceded the game could witness some changes as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The ICC is currently mulling over doing away with the use of saliva on cricket balls, with several other methods being mooted.

Despite the changes, which could be introduced in the near future, the England captain stated the integrity of the game shouldn’t be tampered with.

“There has been talk about changing the ball and different things and it will be interesting to see what you could change to make things slightly safer – hopefully, the ball has no seam, doesn’t move sideways and we can whack it to all parts!

“I’d like the think the product itself and the standard of Test cricket would not be compromised to play these games,” he said.

Root further added that England are ready to go into isolation to save this summer’s Test series against the West Indies and Pakistan.

This could well mean that the Test captain will also miss the birth of his second child but he is ready to make that sacrifice for a return to live international cricket.

“I’m optimistic about it'” Root said. “It would be a real shame if doesn’t happen. The public are desperate for some live sport and the guys are missing it.”

In England, professional cricket activities remain suspended until July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.