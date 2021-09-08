The England men’s team will begin their 2022 home summer with a three-match LV= Insurance Test series against world champions New Zealand, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) while announcing the international schedule on Wednesday, which also includes home series against India and South Africa.

Joe Root’s Test team will begin their series against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2 before the series heads to Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Emerald Headingley (June 23-27).

New Zealand won the first-ever World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in June when they defeated India. England men then will play all of their home white-ball matches in July.

“A three-match Vitality IT20 Series against India will begin at Emirates Old Trafford on July 1 before matches at Trent Bridge (July 3) and the Ageas Bowl (July 6). A three-match Royal London Series follows with matches at Edgbaston (July 9), the Kia Oval (July 12) and Lord’s (July 14),” ECB said.

South Africa’s tour will begin with a three-match Royal London Series in the north of England. The series will be staged at Emirates Riverside (July 19), Emirates Old Trafford (July 22) and Emerald Headingley (July 24).

“England will then meet the Proteas in a three-match Vitality IT20 Series at Bristol (July 27), Sophia Gardens (July 28) and the Ageas Bowl (July 31).”

A three-match LV= Insurance Test Series against South Africa will conclude the men’s international summer. Lord’s will host the first LV= Insurance Test (August 17-21) before the series moves to Edgbaston (August 25-29) and the Kia Oval (September 8-12).

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said, “It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer. For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men’s international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test champions New Zealand.

“We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three LV= Insurance Test matches.”

Fixtures (2022):

England Men v New Zealand – LV= Insurance Test Series — June 2-6 Lord’s; June 10-14 Trent Bridge; June 23-27 Emerald Headingley.

England Men v India – Vitality IT20 Series: July 1 Emirates Old Trafford; July 3 Trent Bridge; July 6 Ageas Bowl.

England Men v India – Royal London Series: July 9 Edgbaston; July 12 Kia Oval; July 14 Lord’s.

England Men v South Africa – Royal London Series: July 19 Emirates Riverside; July 22 Emirates Old Trafford; July 24 Emerald Headingley.

England Men v South Africa – Vitality IT20 Series: July 27 Bristol County Ground; July 28 Sophia Gardens; July 31 Ageas Bowl.

England Men v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series: August 17-21 Lord’s; August 25-29 Edgbaston; September 8-12 Kia Oval.