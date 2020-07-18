England v West Indies 2020, Manchester Test: No Play On Day 3 Due To Incessant Rain

England's bid to level three-match series against the West Indies took a hit with Day 3 of the second Test in Manchester resulting in a wash out. <p></p> <p></p>Morning drizzle turned into persistent rain and the abandonment came shortly after the scheduled tea break. <p></p> <p></p>England now have two days to take the remaining 19 wickets which would level the series 1-1. <p></p> <p></p>West Indies, in reply to England's 469/9d, will begin Day 4 on 32/1. <p></p> <p></p>The visitors won the first Test by four wickets. <p></p> <p></p><strong>ARCHER CLEARED TO PLAY</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially warned speedster Jofra Archer and fined him an "undisclosed amount" for breaching the bio-security protocols ahead of the second Test. <p></p> <p></p>Last Monday, Archer broke the bio-bubble and left for his home in Brighton, the unauthorised visit leading to him being dropped from the ongoing second Test at the Old Trafford. <p></p> <p></p>Archer will now be available for selection in the final Test of the series. <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With PTI Inputs)</strong>