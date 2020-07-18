England v West Indies 2020, Manchester Test: No Play On Day 3 Due To Incessant Rain

England’s bid to level three-match series against the West Indies took a hit with Day 3 of the second Test in Manchester resulting in a wash out.

Morning drizzle turned into persistent rain and the abandonment came shortly after the scheduled tea break.

England now have two days to take the remaining 19 wickets which would level the series 1-1.

West Indies, in reply to England’s 469/9d, will begin Day 4 on 32/1.

The visitors won the first Test by four wickets.

ARCHER CLEARED TO PLAY

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially warned speedster Jofra Archer and fined him an “undisclosed amount” for breaching the bio-security protocols ahead of the second Test.

Last Monday, Archer broke the bio-bubble and left for his home in Brighton, the unauthorised visit leading to him being dropped from the ongoing second Test at the Old Trafford.

Archer will now be available for selection in the final Test of the series.

