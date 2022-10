Jos Buttler, the skipper of England says that they will have a bowl first and would like to chase. Adds that it has been a long build-up and they are as ready as they could be. Says that he is really excited about captaining his national team in a World Cup and mentions that they have many match-winners in their side. Informs that they have left out David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Philip Salt for this game.