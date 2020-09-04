England vs Australia Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ENG v AUS T20 Match At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, September 4, 10:30 PM IST Friday

England vs Australia, T20, Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Hosts England will take on Australia in a three-match T20 series, starting on Friday (September 4) in Southampton. England were without several multi-format players during their recent T20 series with Pakistan that ended in a 1-1 draw. The likes of 21-year-old opener Tom Banton starred against Pakistan but Jos Buttler could now regain his place at the top of the order. World Cup-winning fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will provide extra firepower to an attack still without star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who remains on compassionate leave while he spends time with his ill father.

England vs Australia TOSS TIME: 10:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Southampton

England vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan (c), Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins

England vs Australia Full Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(With AFP Inputs)