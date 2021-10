If England are the most complete side of the tournament, Australia are not far behind. They had to stretch the game deep to get their win against the Proteas but they convincingly defeated Sri Lanka. The pressure from the middle order too will be alleviated as David Warner regained his mojo at the right time, playing a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka while Aaron Finch too seems to be getting into his groove. Neither team will get knocked out if they were to lose but the prospect of topping the points table is too enticing to ignore. The Aussies will look to bring their ‘A’ game to hand a defeat to England. Considering the weight this rivalry has enjoyed over the years, a nutcracker of a game is on the cards. Stay tuned for further updates.