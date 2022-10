ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup, Super 12 Highlights, MCG: Match Called Off Without A Ball Being Bowled

LIVE Score ENG vs AUS Super 12 T20 World Cup And Latest Match Updates: Toss has been delayed at the MCG for crucial ENG vs AUS Super 12 game due to rain

England and Australia will clash in a must-win game. The Jos Buttler-led side suffered a loss against Ireland in the last game thus this match is a must-win for them. A loss will significantly reduce their chances of reaching the playoffs.

The team’s batting has been below par in the tournament so far as players like Buttler, Hales, Liam Livingstone, and Moeen Ali haven’t batted well. The bowling comprising Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, and Sam Curran have done well though.

Meanwhile, Australia is not too different as well. The team suffered a crushing defeat against New Zealand before bouncing back against Sri Lanka. They too face a must-win situation against England. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, David Warner have not dine much with the bat in the tournament so far so Australia will need their star players to step up. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have also been taken for runs.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan