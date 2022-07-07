England vs India 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Cricket: When & Where to Watch ENG vs IND Live Stream Cricket Match Online & On TV

India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming Cricket

Having lost the one-off Test vs England, India would look to bounce back and win the T20I series that kicks off on Thursday, July 7 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the side after missing the fifth Test due to Covid-19. England, on the other hand, will have a new captain in the form of Jos Buttler after Eoin Morgan called time on his international career last week. All in all, we can expect a cracker of a contest between two top T20I teams.

When is India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will start on Thursday, July 7.

What are the timings of India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will start at 10:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10.00 PM.

Where is India vs England 1st T20I match being played?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 1st T20I match?

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi