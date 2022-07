Load More

Live Match Score ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Ball by Ball Updates

The two T20Is against India in the ongoing three match series has massively dented England’s reputation as a top-class T20I team. They have been bamboozled by team India in the series so far. They lost the first T20I by 50 runs and the second T20I by 49 runs. The England batters have had no clue about the Indian bowling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been sensational with the new ball, while other bowlers have chipped in with equally good performances. England will have to find a way to score runs against this Indian bowling as they don’t have a bowling lineup who can restrict Indian batting.

Meanwhile, India has batted with great aggression in the series. Each batter has come with an intent to score quick runs and not fear losing his wicket. They have looked a really strong team in this series and would love to bag 3-0 win against the hosts. Post the second T20I, Rohit Sharma hinted that he may give youngsters and fringe players a chance in the playing XI for the final T20I.

ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Match Details

When: 10th July, 2022

Where: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Toss: 6:30 PM

Time: 7:00 PM

ENG vs IND Squads

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik