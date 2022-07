Load More

India vs England LIVE, 1st T20I: Playing XI, Toss toss update, streaming information: Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between England and India. With T20 World Cup 2022 just a few months away, the series will give a clear idea of where the two favourites for the tournament stand. India have rested Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja from the first T20I to give them a breather after a gruelling Test at Edgbaston. All of them to join the team for the second and third T20Is. Despite the absence of these match-winners, India by no means look a less formidable side, especially with Rohit Sharma back at the helm after recovering from COVID-19.

Indian bowlers were hammered in the series against South Africa and even against Ireland in the final T20, where Ireland almost chased a 220+ run target. The team will have to find out strategies to restrict big hitting teams to low scores on flat tracks, and there can be no better team than the dangerous England to test their plans and see what works for them and what not. England will also see this series as an opportunity to test themselves against a very strong Indian team. Also, this will a great test for the new skipper Jos Buttler ahead of the T20 World Cup. A series win for either of the team will be a massive boost for them ahead of the T20 World Cup.

When: 7th July

Where: Rose Bowl, Southampton

IND vs ENG 1st T20I LIVE MATCH TIME: India vs England 1st T20I will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

