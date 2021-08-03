New Delhi: The five-match Test series between England and India is all set to go underway from August 4 with the opening match to be played at Trent Bridge. The mega series will kickstart the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The hosts will look to take their revenge for the 3-1 series defeat which they suffered earlier this year to India at their den. However, India will have a great chance to overcome the ghosts of the past to register a Test series win on English soil after the last three failed attempts.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels India should be adjusted to the English conditions as of now as they have been there for the past two months and also played WTC Final.

“The last time India went to England in 2018, they got walloped 4-1. But this is a new series. They have been over there for two months. They have played in the World Test Championship final. They have played a lot of warm up games. So, there are no excuses. They should be adjusted to these foreign conditions,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Hogg further picked Mohammed Shami as the player to look out for in the series for India. The veteran Aussie player claimed that Shami is the one who is going to win the series for the visitors as he highlighted his performance in the WTC Final against New Zealand.

“If you look at Shami, he bowled brilliantly the last time. He was just beating the outside edge and had a couple of dropped chances. But I think Shami is going to be the bee’s knees in this series. He is the one who is going to win it for India. I think he is going to have a lot more luck if he bowls like he did in the World Test championship final,” Hogg added.

Shami picked four wickets in the first innings of the WTC final as he put the New Zealand batsmen on their toes throughout the match.

Team India is expected to start with Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma as its pace attack for the opening Test starting from August 4.