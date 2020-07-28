England vs Ireland 2020: Full Squads, Schedule, Timing And Live Streaming Details

<h1>England vs Ireland ODI Series 2020 Details</h1> <p></p>International cricket continues to make its return in England. After a three-match Test series against West Indies, England will now host neighbours Ireland for a three-match ODI series starting July 30. <p></p> <p></p>Both England and Ireland have named their squads for the short series which will be a milestone as it kickstarts the inaugural Cricket World Cup Super League which will result in automatic qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be played in India. <p></p> <p></p>Below is everything you need to know about the series <p></p><h2>ENG vs IRE Schedule</h2> <p></p><strong>1st ODI:</strong> July 30, The Rose Bowl, Southampton <p></p> <p></p><strong>2nd ODI:</strong> August 1, The Rose Bowl, Southampton <p></p> <p></p><strong>3rd ODI:</strong> August 4, The Rose Bowl, Southampton <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time: </strong>6:30 PM (IST) <p></p><h3>ENG vs IRE Full Squads</h3> <p></p>While England have named their squad for all the three matches, Ireland have only announced for the series opener. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland squad:</strong> Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young. <p></p> <p></p><strong>England squad:</strong> Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey <p></p> <p></p><strong>England Reserves:</strong> Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone <p></p><h3>ENG vs IRE Live Streaming</h3> <p></p>All the matches will be televised. In India they will be broadcast by Sony Network. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Quotes</strong> <p></p> <p></p><em>We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket. Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places <strong>-</strong></em><strong> England selector James Taylor.</strong> <p></p> <p></p><em>These ODIs are not only a great opportunity for our squad to test themselves against the world champions, but are extremely important in the context of qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup <strong>-</strong> </em><strong>Ireland chief selector Andrew White.</strong>