England vs Ireland 2020: Full Squads, Schedule, Timing And Live Streaming Details

England vs Ireland ODI Series 2020 Details

International cricket continues to make its return in England. After a three-match Test series against West Indies, England will now host neighbours Ireland for a three-match ODI series starting July 30.

Both England and Ireland have named their squads for the short series which will be a milestone as it kickstarts the inaugural Cricket World Cup Super League which will result in automatic qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be played in India.

Below is everything you need to know about the series

ENG vs IRE Schedule

1st ODI: July 30, The Rose Bowl, Southampton

2nd ODI: August 1, The Rose Bowl, Southampton

3rd ODI: August 4, The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Start Time: 6:30 PM (IST)

ENG vs IRE Full Squads

While England have named their squad for all the three matches, Ireland have only announced for the series opener.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

England Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone

ENG vs IRE Live Streaming

All the matches will be televised. In India they will be broadcast by Sony Network.

Quotes

We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket. Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places – England selector James Taylor.

These ODIs are not only a great opportunity for our squad to test themselves against the world champions, but are extremely important in the context of qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup – Ireland chief selector Andrew White.