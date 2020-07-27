England vs Ireland: David Willey And Reece Topley Recalled For ODI Series

Left-arm seamers David Willey and Reece Topley have been named in England’s 14-member squad for the three-ODI series against Ireland, starting later this week.

Willey last played for England in May 2019 before being left of the World Cup squad, while Topley, who has struggled with stress fractures, could feature in his first international game after a gap of more than four years.

Apart from these two, the England selectors have also named Sam Billings and Liam Dawson in the side. Joe Denly, who was part of the Test squad against West Indies before being released ahead of the third Test, has also found a place in the ODI team.

England will be without World Cup winners Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler as they get ready for the three-Test series against Pakistan, starting August 5.

“We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket,” James Taylor, the England selector, said. “Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places, as we have seen during the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match.

“There are a number of players who’ll feel unlucky not to have made the final squad and that says a lot about how many players we currently have pushing hard for selection at the highest level.

“These ODIs against Ireland are an opportunity to continue the exciting evolution of the ODI side, while also looking towards the T20 World Cup in 2021.

“In this challenging season, everyone at England appreciates the hard work and dedication of the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players to get ready for competitive cricket.”

The series will see the launch of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League with all the three fixtures to be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

Schedule

First ODI: Thursday, July 30

Second ODI: Saturday, August 1

Third ODI: Tuesday, August 4