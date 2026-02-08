This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Nepal strike again! Banton dismissed for after Buttler dismissal
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Another breakthrough for Nepal after second powerplay start as Tom Banton is dismissed, lbw by Sandeep Lamichhane. ENG at 57/2 after 6.1 over.
Another breakthrough for Nepal as star wicket-keeper Jos Buttler is dismissed, caught by Aasif Sheikh off Nandan Yadav’s delivery. ENG at 43/2 after 4.3 over.
Good news for Nepal as star opener Phil Salt is dismissed, caught by Sandeep Lamichhane off Sher Malla’s first ball. ENG at 5/1 after 1.1 over.
Phil Salt and Jos Buttler at the crease for England, Karan KC opens the bowling for Nepal.
To be honest, we would have bowled first. Looking at the condition, I think chasing is a good option, and yeah, we would have bowled first. (on the pitch) Yeah, mostly we love slow tracks, and it’s a used wicket, so I think it will spin a little bit. And I think if that happens, it will help our team. (team news) Four we have left out is Sandeep Jora, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami and….. And forgot one name. (on playing all their games here) Yeah, absolutely. I think playing all the games here will always give an advantage to the team who is playing all the four games here. So I think that’s an advantage for me. And as a team, to play in Asian condition always helps Nepal. So I think it’s an advantage for all of us.
We’re gonna have a bat first. We feel like the pitch is gonna be in best shape in the first innings, and then hopefully we can bowl well and defend our score in the second innings. (on the conditions) Yeah, it looked like there was a little bit of spin in it and a little bit of bounce, so hopefully we can utilise that in the second innings. (on the side) Yeah, we wanted to go with two out and seamers up top with the new ball, see if we can get it to swing and get a few early wickets in the powerplay, and then pretty much everything else is already settled. Yeah, playing really well. I think that tour to Sri Lanka was awesome preparation for this, and we can take a hell of a lot of confidence going into this one. (on the captaincy) Yeah, feeling good, feeling good with the bat, and hopefully I can make some good decisions as captain as well, on and off the field. (message to the boys) Yeah, definitely. You can’t take any side for granted. We know what can happen in T20 World Cups. There’s a little bit more pressure, but that’s been the main messaging from us, is just to stay in the moment as much as we can and adapt to situations and surfaces.
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla