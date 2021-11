5.1 Adam Milne to Jonny Bairstow, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Adam Milne comes and strikes straightaway. He delivers it on a length and wide outside off at 144 kph, Jonny Bairstow reaches out for it to drive it through the line but the ball hurries onto his bat. Jonny ends up mistiming it towards mid off where Kane Williamson goes down low to his left and takes a fantastic diving catch. He is claiming it but the onfield umpires want to get it checked upstairs. The soft signal is out and that will remain out as the replays confirm that Kane has done everything cleanly. First blow to England.