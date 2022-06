The hosts have already announced their XI! They have included a spinner in it and also, they have turned to the experienced heads of Anderson and Broad. Both missed the series against the Windies and they are now back into the mix. They have a debutant too as Matthew Potts will be featuring for his country for the very first time whereas the batting is more or less similar to the one that played in the West Indies. As far as the Kiwis are concerned, Trent Boult could be in line to play this Test despite arriving last Monday. Also, they have to make a decision on playing a spinner for this match. Ajaz Patel could feature for the first time after his heroic 10-wicket haul in an innings against India. Stay tuned, toss is not far away now.