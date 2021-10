New Zealand lost to Australia in their first warm-up game in the final over but they would take a lot of heart from the fact that they were the better side in that game for the most part. They will be looking to avoid the mistakes they made in the last game and further fine-tune their preparation. England, on the other hand, were good with the bat against India but their bowling looked a little rusty and this game provides them with another opportunity to test their bowling stocks against a powerful batting lineup. Both teams will be eyeing a win here to gain some winning momentum going into the main tournament. Who will cross the line? We shall find out soon.