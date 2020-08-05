England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1, Manchester: Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes Strike Before Lunch

Skipper Azhar Ali was out for a duck as Pakistan were 53/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test against England on Wednesday (August 5).

Ali was trapped LBW by Chris Woakes, while Jofra Archer got rid of Abid Ali (16) soon after the first hour of play at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Opener Shan Masood (27*) and Babar Azam (4*) will resume proceedings in the second session.

England named an unchanged side from the one that beat West Indies by 269 runs last week, though all-rounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to be used much with the ball due to an injury.

Pakistan have gone with three fast bowlers – Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

They have also selected the leg-spin duo of Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.

Pakistan last won a Test series in England in 1996. Their last two visits in 2018 and 2016 resulted in 1-1 and 2-2 draws respectively.

Here’s what the captains said at the toss –

Joe Root: “It was really good to go home and see the baby. Getting out of the bubble refresh your mind mainly. We are coming unchanged into this game. The guys have to stand up and perform. We are aware that we have to work on starting the series well.”

Azhar Ali: “We want to be clear in our heads, can’t control the weather. We are playing two leggies. Thanks to ECB for whatever facilitates they have given us. Very prepared for this Test match. You can’t replace Test cricket with practice games. We prepared very well and looking forward to the game. We miss the crowd for sure, but at least we are getting to play some cricket and they can enjoy from home.”

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson