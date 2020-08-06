England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 2, Manchester: Hosts Bounce Back In Morning Session

James Anderson and Stuart Broad took a wicket each as England restricted Pakistan to 187/5 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Shan Masood (77*) will resume after the interval with all-rounder Shadab Khan (1*).

Pakistan scored just 48 runs in the first session. They also lost Babar Azam (69), Asad Shafiq (7) and Mohammad Rizwan (9).

England seamers bowled disciplined lines, targeting the stumps and swinging it both ways.

Babar was out in the first over without adding to his overnight score, edging Anderson to Joe Root at first slip.

It was Anderson’s 590th Test wicket as he closes in on becoming the first fast bowler to 600 scalps.

Broad removed Shafiq, while Chris Woakes got rid of Rizwan.

The only highlight for Pakistan in this session was Masood, who added four runs to his overnight score to bring up his 7th Test half-century. He’s still at the crease and will be key for Pakistan if they are to cross 300.

A total of 11 out of the 26 overs bowled in the session were maidens.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 187/5 (Shan Masood 77* Babar Azam 69; Jofra Archer 1-39, Stuart Broad 1-28) vs England