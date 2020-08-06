England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 2, Manchester: Hosts Bounce Back In Morning Session

James Anderson and Stuart Broad took a wicket each as England restricted Pakistan to 187/5 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. <p></p> <p></p>Shan Masood (77*) will resume after the interval with all-rounder Shadab Khan (1*). <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan scored just 48 runs in the first session. They also lost Babar Azam (69), Asad Shafiq (7) and Mohammad Rizwan (9). <p></p> <p></p>England seamers bowled disciplined lines, targeting the stumps and swinging it both ways. <p></p> <p></p>Babar was out in the first over without adding to his overnight score, edging Anderson to Joe Root at first slip. <p></p> <p></p>It was Anderson's 590th Test wicket as he closes in on becoming the first fast bowler to 600 scalps. <p></p> <p></p>Broad removed Shafiq, while Chris Woakes got rid of Rizwan. <p></p> <p></p>The only highlight for Pakistan in this session was Masood, who added four runs to his overnight score to bring up his 7th Test half-century. He's still at the crease and will be key for Pakistan if they are to cross 300. <p></p> <p></p>A total of 11 out of the 26 overs bowled in the session were maidens. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores: Pakistan 187/5 (Shan Masood 77* Babar Azam 69; Jofra Archer 1-39, Stuart Broad 1-28) vs England</strong>