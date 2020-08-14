England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan Shines In Gloomy Southampton

Rain and bad light meant only 40.2 overs were possible on Day 2 of the second Test between England and Pakistan, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

At stumps, Pakistan were 223/9. Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah were unbeaten on 60 and 1 respectively.

Only 86 overs were bowled on the first two days.

After the start of play was delayed due to bad light, Babar Azam and Rizwan batted in a sensible manner to aid Pakistan’s progress. The visitors, having finished Day 1 at 126/5, reached 155/5 at lunch.

Babar (47) was out shortly after the first session. The Pakistan vice-captain was victim to a fine delivery from Stuart Broad which straightened enough to catch the outside edge and Jos Buttler did the rest.

Buttler, diving to his left, then missed a chance offered by Rizwan. However, the Englishman made no mistake when Yasir Shah nicked one behind the stumps off James Anderson’s bowling.

Shaheen Afridi followed when he was run out for a 19-ball duck. Dom Sibley was responsible for Afridi’s dismissal.

Rizwan then added 29 with Mohammad Abbas before the latter fell to Broad (3/56). The wicketkeeper-batsman continued to fight but overcast conditions forced the players off just nine balls after tea, with no further resumption possible.

England lead the three-match series 1-0.

Brief scores: Pakistan 223/9 (Mohammad Rizwan 60*, Abid Ali 60; James Anderson 3-48, Stuart Broad 3-56) vs England