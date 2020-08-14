England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan Shines In Gloomy Southampton

Rain and bad light meant only 40.2 overs were possible on Day 2 of the second Test between England and Pakistan, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. <p></p> <p></p>At stumps, Pakistan were 223/9. Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah were unbeaten on 60 and 1 respectively. <p></p> <p></p>Only 86 overs were bowled on the first two days. <p></p> <p></p>After the start of play was delayed due to bad light, Babar Azam and Rizwan batted in a sensible manner to aid Pakistan's progress. The visitors, having finished Day 1 at 126/5, reached 155/5 at lunch. <p></p> <p></p>Babar (47) was out shortly after the first session. The Pakistan vice-captain was victim to a fine delivery from Stuart Broad which straightened enough to catch the outside edge and Jos Buttler did the rest. <p></p> <p></p>Buttler, diving to his left, then missed a chance offered by Rizwan. However, the Englishman made no mistake when Yasir Shah nicked one behind the stumps off James Anderson's bowling. <p></p> <p></p>Shaheen Afridi followed when he was run out for a 19-ball duck. Dom Sibley was responsible for Afridi's dismissal. <p></p> <p></p>Rizwan then added 29 with Mohammad Abbas before the latter fell to Broad (3/56). The wicketkeeper-batsman continued to fight but overcast conditions forced the players off just nine balls after tea, with no further resumption possible. <p></p> <p></p>England lead the three-match series 1-0. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores: Pakistan 223/9 (Mohammad Rizwan 60*, Abid Ali 60; James Anderson 3-48, Stuart Broad 3-56) vs England</strong>