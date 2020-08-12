England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson Replaces Ben Stokes As ENG Finalize Squad

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson replaced Ben Stokes as England on Wednesday (August 12) named a 14-member squad for the second Test against Pakistan, starting Thursday in Southampton.

Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to personal reasons.

Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, said Stokes’ absence “will have a big effect on the England team’s psychology”.

“He (Stokes) plays a big, big role in that dressing room. Even though he’s not had a massive impact in terms of the ball or the bat in the last couple of games, he has a big impact with his persona in that dressing room,” Vaughan told William Hill.

Sussex paceman Robinson, 26, made his first-class debut in 2015 and has played 57 matches, taking 244 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls.

England won the first Test, making a dramatic comeback with Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler effecting a splendid turnaround.

England had also defeated West Indies in their previous home series, which had marked the resumption of international cricket following a long coronavirus-forced hiatus.

Squad

Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dom Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

(With PTI Inputs)