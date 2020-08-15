England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test: Rain Washes Out Day 3 In Southampton

Rain and bad light frustrated England and Pakistan on Day 3 of the second Test at The Rose Bowl, Southampton as the day’s play was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

After a couple of inspections play was called off at 21:47 IST.

Only 45.4 overs were possible on Day 1 after Pakistan chose to bat, with the tourists finishing the day on 126/5. Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 60 pushed Pakistan past 200 on Day 2 despite quick wickets. Having batted for 40.2 overs on Day 2, Pakistan were 223/9 at stumps.

Poor weather is forecast for the final two days of the Test, which means a draw is the most likely result.

Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, was disappointed with the ‘light issues’ leading to no play.

“It is frustrating for everyone,” Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

“I don’t think there has been any urgency. You think of the amount of time and cost that everyone has put in for series to happen.

“Over the three days there have been times when it has been raining, and you can’t play in the rain, but there have been 60 or 70 overs when we could have been playing.”

England lead the three-match series 1-0. The third and final Test will be played at the same venue from August 21 (Friday).

Brief scores: Pakistan 223/9 (Mohammad Rizwan 60*, Abid Ali 60; James Anderson 3-48, Stuart Broad 3-56) vs England