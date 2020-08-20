England vs Pakistan 2020, 3rd Test, Southampton: Preview, Probable XIs And Weather Forecast

England batsman Ollie Pope has said the team is gung-ho about ending the ongoing rain-marred Test series against Pakistan with a win in the third Test, which begins Friday (August 21) in Southampton.

“The third Test looks likely to be our last Test this year so there’s extra motivation to put another win on the board, especially after losing so much time to bad light and rain in the last game,” Pope said in his blog for Sky Sports.

England lead the series 1-0 after their dramatic win in the first Test and the rain-hit second Test which ended in a pale draw.

“Our Old Trafford victory feels an age away after the frustrations of the last week.

“Thankfully our hotel here at the Ageas Bowl is just across the ground from the changing rooms so when the weather did interrupt play we were able to go back to our rooms and switch off.

“My darts are definitely better than they were at the start of the series but I’m still not peppering that triple 20 as much as Woakesy (Chris Woakes) or Jimmy (James Anderson),” said Pope.

“The players are 100 per cent keen to support any idea that helps us play as much cricket as possible when conditions are bearable, so there’s plenty to discuss.

The light has been an issue and Pope does not feel that batting in bad light against the Dukes ball is a big challenge.

“I don’t regard batting in bad light against the Dukes ball as the biggest challenge in the game because of the white sightscreen, although it does make facing bowling — that is consistently above 90mph — more difficult.

“Rather, I find it a little bit harder in the field to pick up the ball – for example if you’re standing at backward point and the ball is slashed at you. Every now and again you just lose the ball completely.

“The umpires were following protocols in the last Test and they’ve got to make decisions that are safe for the players, so I don’t envy them.”

ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN, 3rd TEST – WEATHER FORECAST

Rain predicted on Day 1, 2, 3 and 5.

(Source: accuweather.com)

SQUADS

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

PROBABLE XIs

England could bring in Jofra Archer or Mark Wood to add some pace to the bowling attack.

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess/Archer/Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan, on the other hand, could give another chance to Fawad Alam, who failed to open his account in the second Test.

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

(With IANS Inputs)