That’s all then! 45.4 overs on Day 1 and just 40.2 on Day 2. Pakistan would be the happier side after today’s performance. With 1 wicket still to go, Rizwan will look to tonk a few more out of the park to take Pakistan further. England will look to get rid of the last wicket quickly to close the innings. And again, for all these things and any sort of action to happen, we will need support from weather god. As per the forecast, they are not too happy and will look to play a spoilsport on Day 3 as well. Anyway, all we can do is hope for a better day. Join us at 1100 local (1000 GMT) on 15th August 2020 for all the action on Day 3. Until then, take care and stay fit.