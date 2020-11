Pakistan skipper, Azhar Ali, says that they were looking to bat first as well as the track is looking good but adds the toss is never under control. Tells that they will look to utilize the condition in this morning session. Reveals that they have not made any changes in the playing XI from the previous game. Feels all the bowlers are fit and fine and ready to go in this must-win game. Says every batsman wants runs under their belt and he is no different and would look to finish the series with runs under his name.