34.1 James Anderson to Abid Ali, 2 runs, FIFTY FOR ABID! Maiden fifty for him! It comes off the outside edge but he can raise his bat to his teammates. He has done really well for this innings. A fuller ball around off, Abid looks to defend but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes to third man. He removes his helmet and raises his bat. Fighting innings from him and he has done well to utilize the couple of chances that England failed to take.