The day though started off on a promising note with it beginning on time. Pakistan were probably the ones who enjoyed the amount of cricket that was played as they not only added a few runs at the start but also managed to take a wicket. Rain though then played spoilsport and ensured that there is no more action on Day 4. A draw is for certain in this game but let’s still hope we get a full day’s play on Day 5 so that we can enjoy some cricket. Do join us at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!