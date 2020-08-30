England vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details For 2nd T20I in Manchester: When And Where to Watch Online, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

<h2>England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Details</h2> <p></p>With the first contest of the three-match series in Manchester abandoned midway due to rain, England and Pakistan will hope weather will permit for a full game this time around. Even though 16.1 overs were possible but there was plenty of action with the game turning out to be a see-saw affair. Pakistan started on front foot when they removed opener Jonny Bairstow in the very first over before England hit back through Tom Banton who scored 71 off 42. <p></p> <p></p>Just when it seemed England had it under control, Pakistan spinners landed quick blows as England slipped from 109/2 to 123/6. And then rain arrived forcing the player to return to the comforts of their respective dressing rooms. <p></p> <p></p>Banton's maiden T20I fifty had former captain Michael Vaughan compare him with Kevin Pietersen but Ian Thorpe wants the youngster to develop his own way. "Let him (Banton) be comfortable in the environment he's in and let him develop at his own pace as well. He is certainly talented, and you can tell he's very hungry...It's always pleasing when you see someone perform on the big stage as a young lad," Thorpe was quoted as saying by news agency <em>AFP.</em> <p></p><h2>ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details</h2> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> August 30, 6:45 pm IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Old Trafford, Manchester <p></p> <p></p><strong>TV Broadcast</strong>: Sony Sports Network <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where to Stream Online in India:</strong> SonyLiv App <p></p><h2>ENG vs PAK FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)</h2> <p></p><strong>Aug 05, Wednesday - Aug 09, Sunday:</strong> 1st Test, Manchester - <strong>England won by three wickets</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 13, Thursday - Aug 17, Monday:</strong> 2nd Test, Southampton - <strong>Draw</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 21, Friday - Aug 25, Tuesday:</strong> 3rd Test, Southampton - <strong>Draw</strong> <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>T20I Series</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 28, Friday:</strong> 1st T20I, Manchester - <strong>Abandoned Due to Rain</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Aug 30, Sunday:</strong> 2nd T20I, Manchester - 6:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sep 01, Tuesday:</strong> 3rd T20I, Manchester - 10:30 PM IST <p></p><h2>England vs Pakistan Full T20I Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>England:</strong> Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan:</strong> Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi