England vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details For 2nd T20I in Manchester: When And Where to Watch Online, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Details

With the first contest of the three-match series in Manchester abandoned midway due to rain, England and Pakistan will hope weather will permit for a full game this time around. Even though 16.1 overs were possible but there was plenty of action with the game turning out to be a see-saw affair. Pakistan started on front foot when they removed opener Jonny Bairstow in the very first over before England hit back through Tom Banton who scored 71 off 42.

Just when it seemed England had it under control, Pakistan spinners landed quick blows as England slipped from 109/2 to 123/6. And then rain arrived forcing the player to return to the comforts of their respective dressing rooms.

Banton’s maiden T20I fifty had former captain Michael Vaughan compare him with Kevin Pietersen but Ian Thorpe wants the youngster to develop his own way. “Let him (Banton) be comfortable in the environment he’s in and let him develop at his own pace as well. He is certainly talented, and you can tell he’s very hungry…It’s always pleasing when you see someone perform on the big stage as a young lad,” Thorpe was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

When: August 30, 6:45 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv App

ENG vs PAK FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Aug 05, Wednesday – Aug 09, Sunday: 1st Test, Manchester – England won by three wickets

Aug 13, Thursday – Aug 17, Monday: 2nd Test, Southampton – Draw

Aug 21, Friday – Aug 25, Tuesday: 3rd Test, Southampton – Draw

T20I Series

Aug 28, Friday: 1st T20I, Manchester – Abandoned Due to Rain

Aug 30, Sunday: 2nd T20I, Manchester – 6:45 PM IST

Sep 01, Tuesday: 3rd T20I, Manchester – 10:30 PM IST

England vs Pakistan Full T20I Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi