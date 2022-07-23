England Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Leeds Weather Forecast: Probable Playing 11s, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads

England Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Leeds Weather Forecast

England are ready to face South Africa in the third match of the ODI series at the Headingley in Leeds on Sunday. The home side has suffered a blow as pacer Brydon Carse will miss the ODI series decider after suffering a right big toe injury during the series opener at Durham on Tuesday. However, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is optimistic about the chances of his team against the visiting side. He expressed delight over how his bowlers came out with the new ball to ensure a 118-run victory for the hosts over South Africa in the second ODI at Old Trafford.

The home team will now look to seal the series against South Africa. The English players totally dominated the last match as they packed South Africa for just 83 runs. The third match of the series will a decider for both teams and they will look to win it in fine fashion. All eyes will be on the bowlers of both teams as they were at their very best in the last match.

The maximum temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 16 degrees Celsius in Leeds. Wind speeds could range from 15 to 30 kmph. There are high chances of afternoon showers during the match. The day will be overcast and humid.

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Six

Online Live Streaming: SonyLiv

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch will offer equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. The team who will win the toss would want to bat first and score a big total.

Toss Timing

The match toss between England and South Africa will take place at 3:00 PM IST. It will be an exciting encounter for the neutral fans as well.

ENG vs SA Probable XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Reece Topley, David Willey, Craig Overton

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams