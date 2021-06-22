England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch ENG vs SL Live Cricket Online and on TV

Live Streaming Cricket England vs Sri Lanka

After losing the Test series against New Zealand, England will look to bounce back stronger in the limited-over series against Sri Lanka. The first T20I will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on 23th June, Wednesday. The three-match T20I will serve as ideal practice for the upcoming T20 World Cup, currently scheduled to be played in India later in the year.

Both teams will look to bring their best to the table and draw first blood in the T20I series. England is a dangerous T20I side and they will look to make the most of their own conditions. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has the tough task of going past the potent England team.

When is England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on June 23, Wednesday.

What are the timings of the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The 1st T20I England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will start at 10:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the Sony Live app.

What are the Squads for England vs Sri Lanka match?

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.