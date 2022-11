ENG vs SL T20 World Cup Highlights: This is an excellent start by Sri Lanka in the powerplay. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka gave the team a good start before Woakes removed Mendis. However, Nissanka has continued the assault. He has been joined by Dhananjaya de Silva at the crease.

Jos Buttler’s England will face Sri Lanka for a berth in the semis. England have 5 points to their name and if they win, they will reach seven points, on par with New Zealand and Australia.

However, since they have a better run rate than Australia, they will move into the semis. It’s a big game and England will need the likes of Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan to fire. Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes have been good with the ball.

Sri Lanka are out of the T20 World Cup but they can still end the tournament on a high. They have played good cricket at times and if they play to their potential, they have the skills to upset England.