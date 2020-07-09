Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The opening day’s play was marred by rain with only 17.4 overs possible. England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first after a three-hour delay in toss due to drizzle and damp conditions. West Indies struck early in the second over of the play with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel cleaning up Dominic Sibley for a four-ball duck.

When the day’s play was finally called off, England were 35/1 with Rory Burns and Joe Denly at the crease.

There may not have been enough cricket after almost a four-month wait but events of much more importance and wider consequences happened in a moving tribute to Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the world.

Both England and West Indies players took a knee before the first ball was bowled and their jerseys displaying BLM logo similar to what were worn by the Premier League football clubs earlier.

Legendary West Indies pacer Michael Holding gave a powerful speech on racism and how to eradicate the menace from society for good, the video of which went viral on social media.