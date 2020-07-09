England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Streaming

ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 2 Live Online: International cricket has finally returned with England taking on West Indies in the first Test of a three-match series that got underway from Wednesday at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. It was a rain-soaked day with only 17.4 overs possible during the opening day’s play. The toss was delayed by three hours due to drizzle and wet conditions. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. Both set of players kneeled before the start of the play as a show of solidarity towards Black Lives Matter movement. Shannon Gabriel got West Indies an early breakthrough when he cleaned up Dominic Sibley for a four-ball duck in the second over of the Test. After that, rain had the final say with England ending the day on 35/1.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test, Day 2

When: From July 8 to July 12

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Commentary: Cricketcountry.com

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv

TV: SET Network

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

July 8-12, 2020 : 1st Test – The Rose Bowl, Southampton (3:30 PM)

July 16-20, 2020: 2nd Test – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM)

July 24-28, 2020: 3rd Test – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM)

Full Squads

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood