England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test LIVE Streaming Details

The long, ardous wait for international cricket ends today with England taking on West Indies in the first Test of a three-match series in Southampton. The two teams have been living in a bio-secure bubble for weeks as part of the various precautionary measures taken by the governing authorities to ensure matches will be held without any hitch during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cricket won’t be the same again, at least for some time to come. There will be no spectators, no high-fives or hugs after taking a wicket or scoring century. Regular breaks will be taken for sanitising purpose including cleaning the bails and stumps. Meanwhile, England are being led by allrounder Ben Stokes in the absence of regular captain Joe Root who is with his pregnant wife for the birth of their second child.

England are playing at home and thus start favourite. However, West Indies, despite their batting frailties, boast of a world-class pace attack that will surely test English batsmen, especially in the absence of Root.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test

When: From July 8 to July 12

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv

TV: SET Network

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

July 8-12, 2020 : 1st Test – The Rose Bowl, Southampton (3:30 PM)

July 16-20, 2020: 2nd Test – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM)

July 24-28, 2020: 3rd Test – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM)

Full Squads

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood