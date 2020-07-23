England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Manchester: Match Preview, Predicted XIs

West Indies, having lost the second Test after a top-order failure, will hope for an improved batting performance in the third and final Test against hosts England, starting Friday (July 24) in Manchester.

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test

Old Trafford, Manchester

July 24-28, 3:30 PM IST

The Windies, who won the opening Test in Southampton by four wickets, allowed their opponents to come back into the second Test after being well-placed – in their first innings – at one stage. Going into the final Test, they face the prospect of a series defeat. Jason Holder’s men will look to lift themselves up and retain the Wisden Trophy.

For England, there were key contributions from Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Dom Sibley, but Ben Stokes’ individual performance was arguably as dominant as his exploits in the last year’s World Cup. Stokes scored 176 and 78*, from just 57 deliveries, with the bat and then chipped in with three wickets during eleven over spells in each innings.

“He’s Mr Incredible. I suppose,” England skipper Joe Root had said after the second match. “I certainly think he can keep performing at this level. I think the sky’s the limit for him really, when you watch how he goes about things, there’s no reason why he can’t keep performing this consistently.

“To have such a complete game, and so many different gears at your disposal, allows you the ability to keep getting better. But most importantly, if he continues to read situations the way he is, and keeps the confidence that he’s playing with at the moment, there’s no reason why we can’t continue to see such brilliant performances as we have done this week, and over the last 12 months really.”

Predicted XIs

ENGLAND

James Anderson, who was rested for the second Test, could come in place of Sam Curran or Chris Woakes. Jofra Archer, who was fined and dropped for the second Test for breaking bio-secure protocols by taking an unauthorized detour on his way from Southampton to Manchester, could also get a look-in. The batting order is expected to remain the same. Jos Buttler, who has failed to get a big score in the first two games, is expected to retain his place. But a bad performance here could jeopardize his chances of featuring in Pakistan Tests.

Probable XI – Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

WEST INDIES

While no changes are expected in the bowling attack, the batting order could have some new faces. John Campbell and Shai Hope have hardly got runs and could be dropped.

Probable XI – Kraigg Brathwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach