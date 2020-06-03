The England and Wales Cricket Board announced proposed dates and venues for a three-match Test series against West Indies in July.

The series has been scheduled to get underway from July 8 at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl, subject to government’s approval. It will then shift Old Trafford in Manchester for the second and third Tests slated to start from July 16 and 24 July respectively.

All three matches will be played behind closed doors.

As per the plan, West Indies squad is scheduled to arrive in the UK on June 9 for a mandatory three-week period of quarantine in Manchester before moving to the Ageas Bowl for the series opening Test.

“International venues were encouraged to submit their expressions of interest during a five-day window, based on several fundamental principles. Four venues submitted an interest in staging matches by the deadline of Monday 11 May, with the final recommendations for the use of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford later ratified by the ECB Board,” ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Additionally, Edgbaston has been confirmed as a contingency venue and will be used to stage additional training throughout July.

“Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media. We are in daily dialogue with Government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval,” ECB Director of Events Steve Elworthy said.

Fixtures

1st Test v West Indies: 8-12 July at Ageas Bowl

2nd Test v West Indies: 16-20 July at Emirates Old Trafford

3rd Test v West Indies: 24-28 July at Emirates Old Trafford

The venues were chosen after they met several criteria to ensure biosecure environment.